Solar maximum = maximum awe

Europa Clipper has launched! The spacecraft took off on Oct. 14 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, beginning its six-year journey to the Jupiter system and the icy moon Europa. The mission will study Europa’s subsurface oceans and look for signs of habitability, among other things. Image credit: SpaceX.

The Sun is officially at its maximum phase. Officials from NASA and NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration), and the international Solar Cycle Prediction Panel announced on Oct. 15 that the Sun is now in the most active and stormy phase of its 11-year cycle. Solar maximum is expected to last for about a year, with more frequent solar storms creating effects on Earth including beautiful auroras.

Scientists may have found a volcanic exomoon. Observations of a cloud of sodium gas near the giant gas exoplanet WASP-49 b might be evidence of a volcanic moon. Gas coming from Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io creates a similar phenomenon here in our Solar System.

SpaceX launched Starship and caught its booster. Starship, the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, took off on a successful test launch on Oct. 13, marking its fifth integrated launch. A new achievement was added to the list, when the first-stage booster, known as Super Heavy, descended and was caught by its launch mount.