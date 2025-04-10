How to spot comet SWAN (C/2025 F2)

Comet C/2025 F2 (SWAN), also called comet SWAN25F or comet SWAN, gets its name from how it was discovered. The "2025 F2" comes from it being the second comet discovered in late March of 2025, while the facility that first spotted it is called the Solar Wind Anisotropies (SWAN) instrument on NASA's Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) spacecraft. Since its initial discovery, amateur astronomers and scientists around the world have made dozens more observations of this comet. Some tracked comet SWAN in hopes that it would become extremely bright — and now, there are signs that it may do just that.

Comet SWAN has gotten significantly brighter since its discovery. It now presents a beautiful sight through a small telescope, and if the comet continues along its current trend, it could become bright enough to be visible to the naked eye — possibly even from the heart of a city. But it's notoriously hard to predict exactly what comets will look like in advance. SWAN might not brighten enough to be visible to the naked eye, or it may brighten only to break apart as it reaches the closest point in its orbit around the Sun, called “perihelion.”

Only time will tell. You can track how bright comet SWAN is by checking the IAU Minor Planet Center or the Comet OBServation database (COBS). Keep in mind that the comet may seem brighter on paper than it really looks in the sky because, unlike a star, a comet’s light can be spread over a broad area of the sky.

When to see Comet SWAN

If you're in the Northern Hemisphere, the next two weeks may be the best time to see comet SWAN. Unless the comet gets significantly brighter soon, you'll need a telescope to catch it.