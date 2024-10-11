Europa Clipper’s launch has been delayed due to Hurricane Milton. Originally scheduled to launch on Oct. 10 from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the mission to study Jupiter’s icy moon will not launch until the hurricane has passed. The spacecraft has been secured in SpaceX’s hangar to protect it from the severe weather. Its launch period stretches until Nov. 6. Pictured: The spacecraft shortly before being loaded into the rocket’s payload fairing. Image credit: SpaceX.

The asteroid that killed the dinosaurs may not have been the only one to hit Earth at that time. Researchers studying an underwater impact crater off the coast of West Africa believe that it was created by an asteroid that slammed into the Earth between 65 and 67 million years ago, around the time of the famous Chicxulub impactor. Although smaller than the dino-killer, this asteroid would likely have had major effects on the planet, including causing a tsunami more than 800 meters (2,600 feet) high.

NASA has turned off one of Voyager 2’s science instruments to save power. The spacecraft has been in space since 1977 and is now more than 20.5 billion kilometers (12.8 billion miles) away. Its power supply is running low, so mission engineers turned off its plasma science instrument, leaving three other instruments operational. The spacecraft should have enough power to continue operating with at least one science instrument into the 2030s.

There’s more water ice on the Moon than we thought. New research using data from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter suggests that water ice may be present in permanently shadowed craters across a wider area of the Moon than previously estimated. This could provide a valuable resource for future human exploration.