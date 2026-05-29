Big impacts

NASA announced a major reorganization. Administrator Jared Isaacman rolled out significant structural changes to NASA, which are not expected to result in any layoffs, facility closures, or canceled missions. They involve two mergers of mission directorates, the creation of a new Science Operations Center for science missions in extended operations, and recompeting the contract to manage the Jet Propulsion Laboratory for the first time in nearly 50 years. Read more about the changes on our Save NASA Science action hub.

Asteroid impact sites could have fostered life on Earth — and beyond. Researchers have discovered stromatolites, a kind of rock mainly produced by ancient microbes, in an asteroid impact crater in South Korea. The findings hint that the asteroid impact that carved the crater might have made for the sort of temperate environment that is hospitable for early life. Since Mars once hosted impact craters full of water, too, they may be worth exploring for evidence of past life.

A base on the Moon just got a little closer. NASA awarded contracts for the first wave of landers and rovers that will assist the Artemis astronauts in building an eventual base near the south pole of the Moon. The agency also renamed a number of existing commercial lunar missions into a “Moon Base” mission program, while providing more details on the MoonFall drones that will help prepare for the base.