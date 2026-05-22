With a little help from our planet friends

Astronomers thought JWST might find signs of life. Now they have a new plan. Despite astronomers’ hopes, the James Webb Space Telescope’s observations haven’t uncovered any exoplanets with Earth-like conditions or signs of life. The latest article from Science Editor Asa Stahl explores why this may be, and what’s next in the hunt for life beyond our Solar System. Pictured: An artist’s impression of an Earth-like exoplanet. Image credit: University of Chicago.

Here are the latest insights into space policy. First, get the full scoop on the latest NASA funding bill from the U.S. House of Representatives. Then, read an analysis of the state of space policy from Planetary Society Chief of Space Policy, Casey Dreier.

What’s the big deal about organics on Mars? Amy Williams, astrobiologist and associate professor at the University of Florida, joins this week’s Planetary Radio to discuss a landmark experiment that revealed more than 20 organic molecules preserved in ancient Martian rock, and what this could tell us about Mars' ancient habitability.

Exploring space is fun and easy for people of all ages! Check out our new kids' page for videos and activities to introduce young people to how cool space can be, and how they can learn more about planet Earth, our Solar System, and our amazing Universe.