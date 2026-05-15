The Downlink • May 15, 2026
UAP? In this case, it’s only a model.
Space Snapshot
NASA’s Perseverance rover is continuing its exploration beyond the western border of Jezero Crater. In this latest selfie, the spacecraft basks in sunlight in an area named Lac de Charmes, where the mission team will be looking for more rock core samples to collect in the months ahead. Another image shows a panoramic view of the area from the rover’s perspective. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS.
Fact Worth Sharing
The Lac de Charmes area on Mars is very scientifically promising because of its diversity of rock types. This includes megabreccia, huge chunks of rock (some the size of skyscrapers) ejected by a massive meteorite impact about 3.9 billion years ago.
Mission Briefings
UAPs are in the news again — here’s what you need to know. The Pentagon recently released a series of previously classified files pertaining to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs, also sometimes called UFOs). Our article “Are UFOs or UAPs real?” can help you parse news like this and separate fact from fiction. Pictured: A still from a video showing an unidentified object as recorded by a U.S. Navy jet. Image credit: U.S. Department of Defense.
The White House has eliminated the National Science Board. On April 24, the White House dismissed all 22 members of the long-standing expert board that oversees the National Science Foundation. The Planetary Society has joined thousands of researchers in an open letter opposing this decision. If you live in the United States, you can contact your representatives in Congress to urge them to intervene.
ESA and JAXA are teaming up on a mission to Apophis. The European Space Agency and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency recently finalized an agreement to collaborate on a mission to study the asteroid Apophis during its close flyby of Earth in 2029.
SpaceX's new megarocket has a launch date. SpaceX is targeting May 19 for the first launch of Starship V3, a vehicle intended to eventually send crewed missions to the Moon and Mars.
From The Planetary Society
What’s it like to live near the world’s largest steerable radio telescope? Planetary Society members are invited to an exclusive virtual screening of “Small Town Universe,” an award-winning documentary about life in the "quiet zone" around the Green Bank Telescope in West Virginia. A Q&A with director Katie Dellamaggiore and a special guest will follow the screening. This members-only event takes place on May 20. Not yet a member? Join today. Image credit: Rescued Media.
Advocacy takes the stage at AbSciCon. The Planetary Society’s space policy and advocacy team will be presenting two sessions at this year’s Astrobiology Science Conference in Madison, Wisconsin. On May 18, Director of Government Relations Jack Kiraly will lead a training session on how to work with Congress. Then, on May 19, Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier will lead a panel discussion, “Astrobiology Strategy in the Age of Artemis.”
“Igniting Discovery: How NASA Funding Advances American Science.” This was the title of a recent event on Capitol Hill, co-hosted by The Planetary Society, that showcased the extraordinary work of NASA Science-supported researchers from across the country. This week’s Planetary Radio brings you insights into the event, what it means for space advocacy, and some of the cool technology on display.
LAST CHANCE to win a Celestial Escape!
You could win a once-in-a-lifetime stargazing experience atop Hawai`i’s Mauna Kea, including rare behind-the-scenes access to the world-famous Keck Observatory, an experience not open to the public, a five-night luxury stay for two at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, and a private Zoom Q&A session with our Chief Ambassador, Bill Nye. Use code ENTER25 for 25% extra entries before this sweepstakes closes on May 21!
What's Up
This week, look for super bright Venus to the west in the early evening, with Jupiter above it. On May 18, a thin crescent Moon will be near Venus. In the predawn, yellowish Saturn and reddish Mars are low toward the eastern horizon. Learn more about what to look for in May’s night skies.
Join now and save space missions
If you are not one already, become a member TODAY and help shape the future of space science and exploration by fueling mission-critical advocacy efforts. Here’s just one example: The Planetary Society led efforts in Washington to Save NASA Science in 2026. Thanks to the support of our members, we were able to prevent an extinction-level budget cut to planetary exploration this year. Now we have to do it again.
Will you join us and protect the future of exploration?
Wow of the Week
This miniature space capsule may be posed beside a toy, but it’s actually an incredibly robust and sensitive tool that will help the next Mars rover land safely. The mini capsule is a scaled-down version of the ExoMars landing module that will carry the Rosalind Franklin rover to the surface of Mars. It is one of 20 models launched during a test campaign that mimicked the aerodynamics of a Mars atmospheric entry at supersonic speeds. This photo uses a LEGO-sized toy robot for scale. Image credit: ESA – A. Conigli.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!