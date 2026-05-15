UAP? In this case, it’s only a model.

UAPs are in the news again — here’s what you need to know. The Pentagon recently released a series of previously classified files pertaining to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs, also sometimes called UFOs). Our article “Are UFOs or UAPs real?” can help you parse news like this and separate fact from fiction. Pictured: A still from a video showing an unidentified object as recorded by a U.S. Navy jet. Image credit: U.S. Department of Defense.

The White House has eliminated the National Science Board. On April 24, the White House dismissed all 22 members of the long-standing expert board that oversees the National Science Foundation. The Planetary Society has joined thousands of researchers in an open letter opposing this decision. If you live in the United States, you can contact your representatives in Congress to urge them to intervene.

ESA and JAXA are teaming up on a mission to Apophis. The European Space Agency and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency recently finalized an agreement to collaborate on a mission to study the asteroid Apophis during its close flyby of Earth in 2029.

SpaceX's new megarocket has a launch date. SpaceX is targeting May 19 for the first launch of Starship V3, a vehicle intended to eventually send crewed missions to the Moon and Mars.