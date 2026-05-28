What would it be like to fly through Saturn’s rings?

Almost everything would be still. The larger pieces of the ring below would orbit Saturn at the same speed as you, so they would not look like they are moving. Finer bits of ice would seem to randomly drift at about the same speed that an ant crawls. If your eyes are good enough to see more than one kilometer (0.6 miles) away, you might spot bits of ice drifting at about walking speed in the distance.

Weirdly, Saturn would appear to rotate in the opposite direction as those chunks. Within minutes, some of its clouds would shift noticeably before your eyes.

Waves, mountains, and moonlets

Imagine you begin to fly away from Saturn, toward the more distant rings. Beneath you, the field of ice would occasionally rise upward, thickening by a factor of several into a broad plateau striped with narrow gaps. Other times, you would fly over narrow bands (called ringlets) with almost nothing around them.

At some point, the ice would begin to lighten from the color of wet pavement to that of snow in shade. The sparse field of the ring you were just in, called the C ring, would give way to ripples of ice, each tens of meters wide and a few meters tall. As you watched, these ripples would shift slightly underneath you, fading and reforming like waves on the surface of the ocean. This is the B ring.