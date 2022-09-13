What Cassini continues to reveal about Saturn

Enceladus and Titan revealed



For many people who worked on the mission, Cassini’s dramatic dive into the planet’s atmosphere is still fresh in their minds.

“The memories of that final plunge into Saturn and of those final weeks are still very, very vivid,” said Linda Spilker, who was the project scientist for the Cassini mission.

Spilker has a lot of favorite moments from the mission. She fondly recalls Cassini exploring Saturn’s polar hexagon, small moons, and the two-faced world of Iapetus, and of course the rings.

Also on her list is the discovery of Enceladus’ subsurface ocean. Enceladus sits in the middle of Saturn’s hazy E ring. When Cassini arrived at the planet, scientists hoped to learn what the relationship was between Enceladus and the E ring.

At only 500 kilometers (310 miles) wide, Enceladus seemed far too small to be an active world. The notion that the moon was shooting material into space and creating the E ring seemed far-fetched.

“People just didn't think it was likely,” said Spilker. “They expected Enceladus to be frozen solid.”

In 2005, Cassini discovered water plumes shooting from the moon’s south pole. Later in the mission, the spacecraft directly sampled the plumes and discovered organic molecules — the building blocks of life as we know it.