A planetary smash-up

Mars is the planet next door, but that doesn’t make it easy to get to. Human exploration of the Red Planet has long been a goal of space agencies around the world, but several technical challenges still stand in the way. From radiation to isolation, one of our latest articles delves into some of the biggest challenges facing human exploration of Mars. Pictured: This montage of images was taken over several months in 2018 as Mars' orbit got closer to Earth's. Image: Damian Peach / Chilescope team.

The House Science Committee has advanced a bipartisan law supporting NASA. On July 10, the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Science, Space & Technology voted to advance the NASA Reauthorization Act of 2024, a new piece of legislation that establishes the space agency’s policy priorities for the coming year. Here’s our breakdown of that act and what it means for space science and exploration.

Starship is a big deal right now. Here’s why. SpaceX’s Starship is the largest, most powerful rocket ever flown. It has the potential to land astronauts on the Moon, help establish a sustainable human presence beyond Earth, and make space more accessible to everything from telescopes to tourists. But the road ahead is far from clear. We explore what’s next for Starship and what it’ll take to get it mission-ready.

