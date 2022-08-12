Comets: big, beautiful, and surprisingly smelly

Move over, Io… comets are the new stinkers of the Solar System. The European Space Agency’s Rosetta spacecraft studied Comet 67P (pictured) up close from 2014 until 2016, culminating with a landing on the comet’s surface. The mission provided data that point to an abundance of complex organic molecules on the comet — including some that would be quite stinky to human noses. Three scientists behind this research join this week’s Planetary Radio to discuss this surprisingly smelly little world. Image credit: ESA et al.

NASA’s plans to return humans to the Moon are about to take a giant leap forward. The Artemis I mission is due to launch on Aug. 29, sending the uncrewed Orion capsule into lunar orbit. Get the full scoop on what to expect from Artemis I, from the launch all the way through the groundbreaking mission.

For lunar settlements to ever be possible, they'll need water. That’s part of the motivation behind Lunar Trailblazer, a low-cost NASA mission set to launch in 2023. The mission will map the form, abundance, and distribution of water on the Moon. This is important science in its own right, but will also help prepare for longer-term lunar exploration.

Lori Garver is back for round two. After talking with Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan about her recent book, the former NASA deputy administrator joins the latest Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition to take a deeper dive into her struggle to bring change to NASA’s human exploration program.