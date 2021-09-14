KPLO, South Korea’s first Moon mission

How will KPLO study the Moon?

KPLO will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket sometime around August 2022 on a ballistic lunar trajectory, which will allow it to reach the Moon by mid-December as planned regardless of any launch delays. After entering a roughly 100-kilometer circular lunar orbit, KPLO will study the Moon for at least a year with its five scientific instruments.

KPLO sports two indigenously built cameras, one of which will image the Moon’s surface at a high resolution of 2.5 meters per pixel. The other is a wide-angle polarimetric camera which can determine the type of surface materials based on the way light reflects and scatters off them. This will help us better understand the Moon’s surface composition and the nature of its varied volcanic deposits.

KPLO also has a gamma-ray spectrometer, which will look at highly energetic gamma rays released from the Moon. The energy levels of these rays are linked to the elements that produce them, allowing scientists to determine the elemental makeup of specific Moon materials. Together with the polarimetric camera, KPLO will better help understand the Moon’s mineral composition, and how its terrain has evolved over four billion years.

The last of KPLO’s indigenous instruments is a magnetometer. While the Moon has lost its global magnetic field, it does have localized magnetic features such as “swirls.” By measuring their weak magnetic fields from orbit, KPLO will help us understand the extent of protection they offer from harmful space radiation, and the nature of the Moon’s leftover magnetic areas as hints of its past.

KPLO’s final instrument, ShadowCam, is an ultrasensitive camera provided by NASA to see inside permanently shadowed areas on the Moon. It will provide critical information about the terrain and water in such regions to help plan future crewed and robotic missions there.