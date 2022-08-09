Artemis I launch guide: What to expect

Why is Artemis I important?



Artemis I could be a huge morale booster for NASA’s exploration program, which has weathered two decades of political, budgetary, and technical challenges while preparing to return humans to deep space. SLS has been under development since 2011. It runs on Space Shuttle-derived technologies: the twin solid rocket boosters and orange fuel tank are stretched versions of their Shuttle counterparts, while the four main engines are recycled Shuttle engines that have already flown in space.

NASA announced that Lockheed Martin would build Orion in 2006. The vehicle flew once to Earth orbit during a 2014 test flight atop a commercial rocket, the Delta IV Heavy. That test simulated some of the conditions Orion will face during high-speed lunar reentries. This time, Orion will endure the full force of a return from the Moon.

Artemis I will be the first full-up test of both SLS and Orion. The Orion commander’s seat will be occupied with a mannequin named after Arturo Campos, who helped the Apollo 13 crew return safely to Earth. "Commander Moonikin Campos" will be equipped with radiation sensors, while instruments in its seat will measure acceleration and vibration data throughout the flight. Orion’s communications, propulsion, and navigation systems will also be put to the test during the spacecraft’s first journey to deep space.