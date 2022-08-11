Lunar Trailblazer, NASA’s Moon water mapper

Why is NASA sending Lunar Trailblazer to the Moon?

With its Artemis campaign, NASA wants to succeed the Apollo missions by landing humans on the Moon again — this time to stay. Between Apollo and Artemis, one stark difference in exploring our cosmic neighbor is the study of lunar water.

While studies of Apollo samples originally supported a long-held consensus of our Moon being extremely dry, technological advances over three decades later led to the discovery of water within lunar volcanic glasses and minerals. Around the same time, India's Chandrayaan-1 mission discovered water in relatively large amounts across the Moon. Luna turned out not to be bone dry after all. These and subsequent developments rekindled global interest in exploring our cosmic neighbor from a resource utility as well as scientific standpoint.

Since then, scientists have been trying to understand exactly how water molecules and other such volatiles get produced on the Moon and then transported to the poles where they can get sequestered in permanently shadowed regions for billions of years. For the Artemis program’s ambition to have astronauts live on the Moon using local resources like water, NASA needs to know its exact nature and accessibility to plan ahead. To that end, a slew of agency-funded robotic missions over the next five years will take specific measurements to help scientists get an actionable grasp on the nature of lunar water. This is where Lunar Trailblazer, led by Planetary Society President Bethany Ehlmann, comes in.

How will Lunar Trailblazer map water on the Moon?

The 210-kilogram (463-pound) Trailblazer spacecraft will launch in 2023 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket alongside a lander that will deliver other NASA instruments to the Moon. After entering a polar lunar orbit, Trailblazer will use its two instruments to map the form, abundance, and distribution of water on the Moon, including ice on its poles and regolith- or rock-associated water in sunlit regions.

Much like Chandrayaan-1, Trailblazer has an infrared spectrometer to detect water (H2O) and hydroxyl (OH) molecules based on how the Moon’s surface reflects and absorbs infrared light. Trailblazer’s better resolution can better differentiate between the two in all of their icy, liquid, and vapor forms. Since the temperature of the surface being mapped affects the results, Trailblazer’s second instrument will simultaneously measure temperatures to correctly calibrate the water detections.