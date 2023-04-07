A mission to pull back the shroud

Meet the Artemis II crew. This week NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) announced the astronauts who will fly on the Artemis II mission, which will take them around the Moon in the first crewed lunar mission since the Apollo program. The crew includes (from left to right) NASA astronauts Christina Hammock Koch, Reid Wiseman (seated), Victor Glover, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen. Image credit: NASA.

Perseverance is sampling a new area on Mars. The rover, which has been collecting samples from the Martian surface since 2020, has moved on to a new area atop the Jezero Crater delta. The first sample was taken from a rock the science team calls “Berea,” which they believe formed from rock deposits that were carried downstream to this location by an ancient river. If so, this rock could differ from those originating in the delta. Meanwhile, the Ingenuity Mars helicopter that has been accompanying Perseverance broke records this week by flying faster and higher than ever before.

NASA is moving away from naming spacecraft after people. A new policy says that missions should be named after people only when their contributions are "so extraordinary that any other form of recognition by the Agency would be considered inadequate." This decision comes in the wake of critiques about the naming of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Several JAXA missions may be facing delays due to rocket issues. The Japanese H3 rocket failed in its first launch, possibly because of issues with its upper-stage engine. Because that engine is very similar to the one used on the H2-A rocket, launches of that vehicle are also on hold. This could delay the launches of the XRISM X-ray telescope, the SLIM lunar lander, and possibly MMX, a mission to return samples from the Martian moon Phobos.