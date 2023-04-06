Juice launch and mission preview: What to expect

Launch

Juice is scheduled to blast off from ESA’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on April 13, 2023. Its ride to space is the Ariane 5 rocket, which has launched numerous planetary exploration missions over the years including the James Webb Space Telescope. This will be the final ESA mission to launch on an Ariane 5; the Ariane 6 is scheduled to debut later this year.

The Ariane 5’s upper stage will release Juice 28 minutes after liftoff. The spacecraft’s first milestone comes at about 50 minutes into the mission, when its solar arrays will deploy and start feeding power to the vehicle. More deployments of the spacecraft’s antennas, probes, and magnetometer booms will occur within the mission’s first 17 days.

Getting to Jupiter

Juice will use the gravity of multiple worlds to tweak its trajectory and put it on course for Jupiter.

After launch, Juice will orbit the Sun roughly on the same track as Earth. In August 2024, it will perform the first-ever lunar-Earth gravity assist, first flying past the Moon and then Earth one-and-a-half days later. (If Juice’s launch is delayed past April 18, 2023, it will only fly past the Earth.)

From there, Juice will perform three more flybys:

Venus flyby in August 2025

Earth flyby in September 2026

Earth flyby in January 2029

After that, the spacecraft will arrive at Jupiter in July 2031.