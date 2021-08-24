Planetary protection: How to explore Mars and other worlds responsibly

It’s an exciting time to search for life on other worlds. From NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars to the agency’s Europa Clipper mission at Jupiter, a variety of current and upcoming space exploration missions will take us closer to understanding whether there is life beyond Earth.

But the things that make these worlds such fascinating places make it necessary for us to tread carefully. Throughout history, humans have devastated ecosystems in the act of exploration, both accidentally and intentionally.

Responsibly exploring other worlds is the purview of a field called planetary protection. While it may sound like its goal is protecting us from aliens, planetary protection means protecting other worlds from Earthly microbes and containing possible microbes that sample return missions might bring back to Earth.

Planetary protection is an exercise in risk assessment and tradeoffs. As we learn more about other worlds, our rules on how to explore them must evolve. We want to be responsible without making requirements so burdensome and expensive that we can’t explore at all.

The Planetary Society supports responsible planetary exploration, as laid out in our space policy and advocacy principles. So what does it mean to explore other worlds responsibly?

How to sterilize a spacecraft

Our bodies host entire ecosystems of microbes that leak out of us via our skin, bodily fluids, and breath, and are extraordinarily difficult to contain. Some of these microbes are extremely hearty and may be able to survive trips through interplanetary space.

Since the advent of space exploration, scientists have pondered what could happen if Earth microbes hitched a ride on a spacecraft to another world. While many Earth bugs would die quickly on Mars’ surface, some could survive in other places, such as pockets of liquid water beneath the surface. There, they could potentially thrive and overrun any existing Martian life.

Even if Mars is currently lifeless, letting our microbes run rampant there could complicate the search for Martian life, although DNA and gene sequencing could likely determine a microbe’s origins.

The solution? Before a spacecraft travels to a destination like Mars, we sterilize it to remove living Earth contaminants. Some components are baked at high temperatures, while other components are wiped down with hydrogen peroxide or ethylene oxide.

But how sterile should a spacecraft be? And what about humans, who cannot be sterilized before launch?