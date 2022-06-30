How do planets get moons?

Why don’t Mercury and Venus have a moon?

Colossal planetary collisions were common in the chaotic early Solar System, but they don’t guarantee a moon at all.

Scientists think Mercury also may have experienced a high-speed impact that stripped off its entire outer layer and sprung the material into space. But unlike Earth, Mercury is too close to the Sun and not as massive to have held that material in orbit against Sol’s pull, thereby being moonless. Intriguingly, this scenario would also explain why Mercury’s core takes up more of the planet’s volume than Venus, Earth, and Mars.

The moonless Venus is more puzzling. Being about twice as farther away from the Sun than Mercury and almost as massive as Earth, any ancient planetary collision likely would’ve produced a Venusian satellite. Scientists think Venus experienced not one but two giant impacts, with the first one creating a moon but the second toppling Venus in a way that led to the moon moving inward and ultimately colliding with the planet. Such a “double impact” scenario would also explain Venus’ extremely slow rotation rate of 243 Earth days and the fact that it spins in the opposite direction of most planets.

How giant planets like Jupiter get their many moons

When giant planets like Jupiter form, their higher gravity can attract large amounts of material, which orbit the planets as dense circumplanetary disks. Much like how disks around new stars forge planets, material in these circumplanetary disks coalesces over time to form moons, the most pristine examples of which are the large Galilean moons of Jupiter: Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.

Saturn’s moon Titan, which is bigger than planet Mercury, formed from a circumplanetary disk too. Uranus also has five sizable moons formed from a disk but their order remains mysterious because the outer satellites are counterintuitively far more massive than the inner ones. We have even detected a circumplanetary disk around the young Jupiter-like planet PDS 70c outside our Solar System, from which large moons could form.

The higher gravities of the giant planets sometimes makes them simply steal a moon. At some point in the Solar System’s past, Triton happened to pass close enough to Neptune to get captured in orbit around the ice giant. Saturn’s moon Phoebe is thought to be captured too because its orbit is highly elliptical and is inclined with respect to Saturn’s rotation plane.