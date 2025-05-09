Turbulent times

Psyche’s fuel pressure has dropped. NASA engineers are analyzing a fuel pressure drop in the electric propulsion system of the Psyche spacecraft, which is on its way to the metallic asteroid of the same name. The spacecraft won’t engage its thrusters again until at least mid-June, but NASA says that overall mission timing won’t be affected. Pictured: An artist’s impression of Psyche at its destination. Image credit: NASA et al.

NASA has withdrawn a partnership invitation for VIPER. The agency recently announced that it is exploring new ways to get the VIPER rover to the Moon after canceling the program that called for partnerships from the space industry. NASA says it will announce a new plan for the water-seeking lunar mission in the future.

ESA and ISRO will cooperate on human space exploration. The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently formalized their cooperation for human spaceflight in low Earth orbit and crewed lunar missions.

The Resilience lander has entered lunar orbit. The Japanese company ispace recently announced that its Resilience lunar lander has successfully entered orbit around the Moon, setting the stage for a landing attempt no earlier than June 5. Part of the HAKUTO-R M2 mission, the lander carries international payloads including a Swedish art installation and a European-built micro rover.

Laurie Leshin is stepping down as JPL Director. The first woman to lead NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Leshin will step down on June 1 after a tenure marked by historic successes like the Europa Clipper launch and major challenges like the Psyche mission delays. Dave Gallagher will succeed her, and Leshin will continue her work as a Caltech professor.

NASA is still trying to reconnect with Lunar Trailblazer. The spacecraft lost communication shortly after its Feb. 26 launch, but the mission team still has hope for it. Favorable sunlight conditions through mid-June mean that the orbiter’s solar panels could recharge its batteries enough to revive communications.