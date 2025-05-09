The Downlink • May 09, 2025
Turbulent times
Space Snapshot
In our Solar System, Jupiter is the king of turbulence. Its iconic bands, like the ones seen here in a recent image from NASA’s Juno orbiter, are formed by winds moving in opposite directions. The boundaries between these bands are characterized by intense turbulence. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Jackie Branc.
Fact Worth Sharing
One factor behind Jupiter’s turbulent storms is the heat coming from the planet’s interior. Jupiter generates a significant amount of internal heat, which drives convection in the atmosphere. Hot gases rise, cool off at higher altitudes, and sink again, creating turbulent fluid motions.
Space Advocate Update
The President’s budget request will gut NASA science.
The “skinny” version of the President’s Budget Request has been released. In it, the Office of Management and Budget breaks with the Administration’s past support of NASA and proposes the single largest cut to the agency’s budget in American history.
The Planetary Society released an official statement condemning this budget proposal, and continued adding signatories to a joint letter urging Congress to reject these drastic cuts. The European Space Agency also released a statement about the impact of NASA science cuts on international cooperation in space.
Keep up to date on the latest developments and take action to support NASA science.
Mission Briefings
Psyche’s fuel pressure has dropped. NASA engineers are analyzing a fuel pressure drop in the electric propulsion system of the Psyche spacecraft, which is on its way to the metallic asteroid of the same name. The spacecraft won’t engage its thrusters again until at least mid-June, but NASA says that overall mission timing won’t be affected. Pictured: An artist’s impression of Psyche at its destination. Image credit: NASA et al.
NASA has withdrawn a partnership invitation for VIPER. The agency recently announced that it is exploring new ways to get the VIPER rover to the Moon after canceling the program that called for partnerships from the space industry. NASA says it will announce a new plan for the water-seeking lunar mission in the future.
ESA and ISRO will cooperate on human space exploration. The European Space Agency (ESA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently formalized their cooperation for human spaceflight in low Earth orbit and crewed lunar missions.
The Resilience lander has entered lunar orbit. The Japanese company ispace recently announced that its Resilience lunar lander has successfully entered orbit around the Moon, setting the stage for a landing attempt no earlier than June 5. Part of the HAKUTO-R M2 mission, the lander carries international payloads including a Swedish art installation and a European-built micro rover.
Laurie Leshin is stepping down as JPL Director. The first woman to lead NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Leshin will step down on June 1 after a tenure marked by historic successes like the Europa Clipper launch and major challenges like the Psyche mission delays. Dave Gallagher will succeed her, and Leshin will continue her work as a Caltech professor.
NASA is still trying to reconnect with Lunar Trailblazer. The spacecraft lost communication shortly after its Feb. 26 launch, but the mission team still has hope for it. Favorable sunlight conditions through mid-June mean that the orbiter’s solar panels could recharge its batteries enough to revive communications.
This is a critical moment. Are you in?
A generous Planetary Society member who cares deeply about our ongoing advocacy efforts issued a $5,000 matching gift challenge for this week only... and there's still time to make a gift! With the White House proposing the largest single-year cut to NASA in history – a move that threatens to terminate vital missions worth tens of billions of dollars – we need your support now more than ever. Join this matching gift challenge with your gift of any amount today.
From The Planetary Society
When NASA loses staff, their expertise and experience can’t be easily replaced. The latest episode of Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition explores team dynamics at NASA with Janet Vertesi, PhD, a sociologist who has spent years embedded in NASA science teams. She discusses her alarm at the prospect of indiscriminate firings at the agency, and at the potential loss of institutional knowledge that won’t easily be rebuilt. Pictured: An artist’s impression of NASA engineers disappearing. Image credit: Casey Dreier/NASA.
Where are all the aliens? This is the central question of the Fermi Paradox. Our latest article unpacks why some scientists think that we should have made contact with intelligent extraterrestrials by now, and explores some theories about why we haven’t.
Sub-Neptunes may be the most common type of planet in our galaxy. This week’s Planetary Radio features an interview with planetary geochemist Chris Glein, PhD, about his team’s research on the sub-Neptune exoplanet TOI-270 d and the secrets it may be revealing about this class of world.
Attention all asteroid hunters! The Planetary Society is accepting proposals for the 2025 round of Shoemaker NEO grants, which fund experienced amateur observers and underfunded professional observers throughout the world who make vital contributions to research on near-Earth objects. The deadline for proposals is May 14, 2025. See our Request for Proposals for more details.
ICYMI: The Planetary Society book club with Hakeem Oluseyi. Astrophysicist, engineer, and science communicator Hakeem Oluseyi joined our latest virtual book club meeting to talk about his inspiring coming-of-age memoir about his rise from an impoverished childhood and crime-filled adolescence to the top ranks of research physics. You can watch a recording of the event here. Our next book club pick is “Mars: Photographs from the NASA Archives.” Planetary Society members can join the book club and attend live Q&As with authors. Not yet a member? Join today.
Join us at the Humans to the Moon and Mars Summit. Taking place May 28-29, 2025, in Washington, D.C., this summit explores the future of human space exploration from scientific, engineering, and policy perspectives, and more. This year’s event will feature Planetary Society board member and planetary scientist Britney Schmidt, PhD, as well as former Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan. Planetary Society members can use the promo code PlanetarySocietyMARS2025 for a 10% discount on registration.
What's Up
In the predawn, look for super bright Venus low in the east with yellowish Saturn above it. In the evening, Jupiter shines very bright in the western sky, with reddish Mars higher up. Learn more about what to look for in May’s night skies.
Wow of the Week
After reading all about threats to NASA’s budget and missions that are at risk, let’s return to a more calming kind of turbulence. This is another view of Jupiter’s storms captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft. The storms and cyclones may be intense, but from this vantage point, they appear serene. Even in the most stressful times, space can provide a respite and a reminder that we are part of something great and beautiful. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS.
Send us your artwork!
