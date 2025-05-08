The Fermi Paradox: Where are all the aliens?

Are we incapable of detecting aliens?

You might be thinking, “Well, maybe the aliens are all just too far away.” Fair point.

Our own planet’s signals have probably only reached about 100 light-years into space. We’ve only been broadcasting electromagnetic communications for about that long, and nothing can travel faster than lightspeed, hence the limited distance.

But we can detect signals, too. If there were some ancient alien civilization that had been broadcasting for thousands, millions, or even billions of years, those signals would have been able to travel pretty far. But signal strength tends to diminish with distance, so if those alien broadcasters were far enough away, we still might not be able to detect their communications.

Another possibility is that we’re not picking up what the aliens are sending out because we're listening wrong. Maybe we’re tuned into the wrong frequencies. Maybe alien tech uses communication methods we don’t understand or can’t harness yet, like quantum entanglement.

Are aliens avoiding us?

It’s possible that advanced alien civilizations are out there, within communication distance, and maybe even know we’re here, but are choosing not to be found.

One version of this is called the zoo hypothesis, and it’s pretty much what you’d expect from the name: Earth is like a wildlife preserve, and aliens are watching how things play out. Think Star Trek’s Prime Directive — they don’t want to interfere with the natural development of civilizations less advanced than their own.

Like in the world of Star Trek, the zoo hypothesis assumes that there is some kind of agreement between alien civilizations that keeps them all from breaking the no-contact-with-the-humans rule. This could be some kind of peaceful consensus, or the domination of one ruling civilization over the others.

Another take on the general idea of aliens keeping hidden is the dark forest theory. If you’ve read Liu Cixin’s sci-fi trilogy “The Three-Body Problem,” you’ll be familiar with it.

This bleak theory says that the Universe is like a dark forest, and many civilizations act like silent hunters. If you reveal your location, you risk being destroyed. The civilizations that have survived are the ones that understand that the best strategy is to stay quiet, hide, and eliminate any threats.

If this is indeed how the Universe works, that does not bode well.