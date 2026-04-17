84 NASA missions are at risk under the White House’s budget proposal. If enacted, the Office of Management and Budget’s proposal for 2027 would result in the cancellation of dozens of NASA missions, including many that are already paid for, launched, and making discoveries. Learn about the missions at risk and what you can do to save them. You can also learn more in an op-ed in SpaceNews by Planetary Society Chief of Space Policy Casey Dreier that breaks down what needs to be done to bring NASA Science back to the forefront of the agency. Pictured: An artist’s impression of the Juno spacecraft at Jupiter, where it continues to make discoveries. Image credit: Mathias Verhasselt.

This week on Planetary Radio: Triumph and turmoil. Just days after the Artemis II mission launched for the Moon, the White House announced its plans to slash NASA’s budget. This week’s Planetary Radio captures the feeling of whiplash this created, reviewing some of the mission's most extraordinary moments and digging into what exactly is at stake with this budget proposal.