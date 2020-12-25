So long, 2020, and thanks for all the space

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope deployed its sunshield for the final time on Earth. The successful test (pictured) keeps the telescope on track for launch in October 2021. Webb’s sunshield blocks heat from the Sun and the telescope’s own instruments, allowing it to see the cosmos in infrared light. Image credit: NASA/Chris Gunn.

New details have emerged about the extended mission of China’s Chang’e-5 spacecraft. After dropping off its Moon samples at Earth, the probe left for one of several locations where Earth and the Sun’s gravity balance in a way that spacecraft can orbit the locations for long periods of time. Chang’e-5 appears to be headed to one optimal for solar observations, and may later move to another to search for near-Earth asteroids.

NASA formally authorized work for future missions to return Mars samples to Earth. The Planetary Society urged Congress to support this step in early 2020, and has issued a statement celebrating the new milestone. NASA’s Perseverance rover, which arrives at Mars in February, will collect and store the samples. The agency is teaming up with the European Space Agency for at least two missions to retrieve the samples and return them to Earth by the early 2030s.