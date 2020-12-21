The Planetary Society Praises the Start of Mars Sample Return

The Planetary Society welcomes the formal start of the Mars Sample Return project and praises both NASA and ESA for committing to this grand challenge. This is the most daring series of robotic missions ever attempted: the first roundtrip voyage to Mars.

Returning a carefully curated set of samples from the Martian surface has been a goal of Mars scientists for over half a century. NASA’s Perseverance rover, set to land in February, will take the first step toward this goal by preparing dozens of samples on the surface of Mars.



The next step, which NASA and ESA have both now committed to, is a mission to retrieve those samples, launch them to Mars orbit, and then bring them back to Earth by early next decade.



Upon their delivery to Earth, these samples can be studied with the most advanced equipment known to science, and in the future by new techniques and new instrumentation we have yet to dream of. It will also provide valuable insight into how to safely return humans from Mars. The payoff from these missions will span generations.



The coming years are a crucial period of technology development and design that lay the foundation for mission success. In order to ensure the project’s adherence to schedule and cost estimates, and therefore maintain a balanced planetary science program, we urge Congress and the incoming Biden administration to provide the necessary resources at this early stage.

