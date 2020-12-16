Jupiter and Saturn Great Conjunction Viewing Guide

Heads-up: Jupiter and Saturn are on course for a once-in-a-lifetime meetup.

The two planets will be closer on 21 December 2020 than they’ve been in almost 400 years. They aren’t actually close, of course—Saturn will be 733 million kilometers (456 million miles) behind Jupiter. But with the unaided eye from Earth, the two worlds will almost appear to touch, separated by less than one-fourth the width of the Moon.

When two celestial objects come together in the sky, it’s called a conjunction. Jupiter and Saturn conjunctions happen every 20 years. Since they are our solar system’s two biggest worlds and shine particularly bright, their stunning bi-decadal meetup has a special name: a great conjunction.

Like eclipses, conjunctions are one of the easiest ways for humans to discern the movement of celestial objects. It just so happens that 21 December is the December Solstice: the shortest day of the year for northern hemispherians and the longest day of the year for southern hemispherians. The two events aren’t related, but it’s a bonus reason to step outside, enjoy the grandeur of the cosmos, and connect yourself and others to the night sky.