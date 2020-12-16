Jason Davis • Dec 16, 2020
Jupiter and Saturn Great Conjunction Viewing Guide
Heads-up: Jupiter and Saturn are on course for a once-in-a-lifetime meetup.
The two planets will be closer on 21 December 2020 than they’ve been in almost 400 years. They aren’t actually close, of course—Saturn will be 733 million kilometers (456 million miles) behind Jupiter. But with the unaided eye from Earth, the two worlds will almost appear to touch, separated by less than one-fourth the width of the Moon.
When two celestial objects come together in the sky, it’s called a conjunction. Jupiter and Saturn conjunctions happen every 20 years. Since they are our solar system’s two biggest worlds and shine particularly bright, their stunning bi-decadal meetup has a special name: a great conjunction.
Like eclipses, conjunctions are one of the easiest ways for humans to discern the movement of celestial objects. It just so happens that 21 December is the December Solstice: the shortest day of the year for northern hemispherians and the longest day of the year for southern hemispherians. The two events aren’t related, but it’s a bonus reason to step outside, enjoy the grandeur of the cosmos, and connect yourself and others to the night sky.
To see the great conjunction, go outside anytime this month about an hour after sunset. Look for the two bright dots low in the southwest. Jupiter appears as a bright star, while Saturn is slightly less-bright with a yellow hue. Each day you’ll see them getting closer together until 21 December, when they almost appear to touch, depending on your local atmospheric conditions. Through binoculars and wide-angle telescopes, you should be able to see both planets at the same time, including Saturn’s rings and some of Jupiter’s moons. After the 21st the planets will start drifting apart, and won’t be this close again until 2080.
Jupiter and Saturn Great Conjunction 2020 Look in the southwest an hour after sunset all December long to watch Jupiter and Saturn get closer each day. They will be just one-fourth the width of the Moon apart on 21 December 2020. The Planetary Society
It takes Jupiter about 12 Earth years to orbit the Sun, while Saturn’s orbit takes about 30 Earth years. As seen from Earth, Jupiter catches up to Saturn about every 20 years. All 3 planets orbit inside the same pizza-shaped plane of our solar system, so these 20-year great conjunctions always bring the planets into a straight line—more or less. Because each planet’s orbit is slightly tilted and non-circular, the closeness of each great conjunction varies. That’s why it has taken 400 years to get the planets this close together, with the next crowded meetup not scheduled until 2080.
Get Involved
With the holidays and new year approaching, now is the perfect time to watch the great conjunction and consider your place in the cosmos. Want to learn more about the night sky, see the conjunction with a telescope or capture it with your camera? Here are some resources to get started:
Want a quick guide to the night sky in your email inbox each week? Sign up for our newsletter, The Downlink! You can also learn what's up each week on our Night Sky page or by listening to our Planetary Radio weekly podcast.