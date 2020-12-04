The Planetary Society Live
Tune in here for live conversations between space experts and Planetary Society members and supporters around the world—that means you! Missed an event? Don't worry, we've got archived shows, too.
Fall 2020 Space Policy and Politics Briefing A new year is about to bring many changes in Washington and around the world. The Planetary Society's advocacy and policy team answers your questions about where we are and where we're going in another semi-annual webinar. You'll hear from Chief Advocate and Senior Space Policy Advisor Casey Dreier, Director of D.C. Operations Brendan Curry, and CEO Bill Nye. Planetary Radio's Mat Kaplan moderates.
Planetary Adventures From Moscow to Mars Planetary Society co-founder and emeritus executive director Louis Friedman joins Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan to discuss Friedman's new book, Planetary Adventures From Moscow to Mars. You can buy a signed our unsigned copy of Planetary Adventures in the Planetary Society store: https://planetary.org/store
Defending Earth! A Planetary Society Live Event Saving our planet from an asteroid strike is the only preventable major disaster.The Planetary Society reviews its work to help humankind prepare for and avoid this otherwise inevitable calamity. Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan welcomes Chief Scientist Bruce Betts, Chief Advocate and Senior Space Policy Adviser Casey Dreier, and special guest, Professor Amy Mainzer of the University of Arizona, Principal Investigator for the NEOWISE mission.This event was presented live on September 3, 2020.
Space Folk Music by Peter Mayer For 20 years, Peter Mayer has been writing songs for a small planet, songs about interconnectedness and the human journey, songs about life on earth and the mysterious and wondrous fact of our existence.Join Planetary Radio host, Mat Kaplan, for a splendid conversation as well as some live music about our favorite topic.
LightSail 2: Celebrating One Year in Space - June 25, 2020 Join Bill Nye and members of the LightSail 2 mission team as they mark the end of the primary mission and the beginning of extended operations after one year in orbit.
Space Policy Edition Live! With Casey Dreier and host Mat Kaplan - May 14, 2020 Get your space politics and policy questions answered by Casey Dreier, The Planetary Society’s Chief Advocate and Senior Space Policy Advisor. If you listen to Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition, read Casey’s newsletter, The Space Advocate, or enjoy his blog posts, you know that Casey’s vast knowledge of space policy and advocacy are matched by his passion. Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan will share your questions with Casey throughout this live webinar.
Your Space Questions Answered! With Solar System Specialist Emily Lakdawalla and host Kate Howells - May 7, 2020 Emily Lakdawalla, Solar System Specialist at The Planetary Society, and host Kate Howells, answer your space questions.
What's Up? with Dr. Bruce Betts and Mat Kaplan - April 30, 2020 Dr. Bruce Betts, Chief Scientist at The Planetary Society, and Planetary Radio host Mat Kaplan answer your space questions, toss a few toward you, and entertain with a choice selection of Random Space Facts.