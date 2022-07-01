Planetary accessorizing

BepiColombo has completed its second Mercury flyby. The ESA/JAXA mission flew past the planet for a gravity assist maneuver on its trajectory to ultimately settle into orbit around Mercury in 2025. BepiColombo’s voyage includes many such flybys: in total it will pass Earth once, Venus twice, and Mercury six times to help it reach the speed necessary to enter into Mercury’s orbit. During flybys like this, the spacecraft captures images and scientific measurements — consider it bonus science. Image credit: ESA/BepiColombo/MTM.

A 19-year-old Martian water-spotter is getting a software upgrade. The MARSIS instrument on ESA’s Mars Express spacecraft, which launched in 2003 and had a role in the discovery of signs of liquid water on the red planet, is receiving a major software upgrade that will allow it to see beneath the surfaces of Mars and its moon Phobos in more detail than ever before. The MARSIS software was originally designed over 20 years ago, using a development environment based on Microsoft Windows 98.

The launch of NASA’s Psyche asteroid mission has been delayed. The mission team needs more time to test the spacecraft’s software and won't be ready before the launch window closes in October. Launch windows are dependent on the alignment of Earth with the mission’s target. The next possible launch periods are in 2023 and 2024, meaning the spacecraft would arrive at the asteroid in 2029 or 2030, respectively.