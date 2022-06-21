How do planets get rings?

It’s hard to imagine Saturn without rings. Yet that’s exactly what it will be roughly 100 million years from now, a short span of time for a planet born 4.6 billion years ago.

Recent research and measurements taken by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft have revealed that the ring material — which is mostly water ice — is being gradually pulled into Saturn. Eventually, there will be almost nothing left.

To think that Saturn’s iconic rings, which span the length of 27 Earths, would vanish in a cosmic blip is yet another reminder that our Solar System is a dynamic place. By the time Saturn becomes a pale hazy brown ringless orb, another planet will have adorned a cosmic crown of its own.

Will Mars ever have a ring?

Sometime between 30 to 50 million years from now, Mars’ gravity will break apart its closest moon Phobos. Its fragments will encircle the Red Planet as rings.

Remarkably, this isn’t the first time such an event would have transpired on Mars. A large asteroid or comet may have impacted the planet shortly after our Solar System’s formation, with the resulting orbital debris becoming rings and eventually clumping into small moons. Scientists think Mars’ gravity ripped the innermost moon into rings again at some point, and so Phobos might just be the latest product of such an ongoing ring-moon cycle.