Persevering through it all

Europa Clipper is one step closer to launch. The NASA mission, which is due to launch in 2024, will perform nearly 50 flybys of Jupiter’s moon Europa, studying the icy moon and looking for plumes of liquid water shooting through the ice crust from the ocean thought to exist below. Europa Clipper is now ready to be assembled at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Pictured: Europa Clipper’s main body in the JPL clean room. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Johns Hopkins APL/Ed Whitman.

JWST was struck by micrometeoroid but is still fully operational. NASA has confirmed that its new multi-billion-dollar space telescope sustained an impact to one of its primary mirror segments, an eventuality that was anticipated when building and testing the mirror on the ground. The telescope is still performing at a level that exceeds mission requirements, and the world can continue to look forward to the first science images, which will be released on July 12.

Mission engineers are still trying to deploy Lucy’s jammed solar array. The spacecraft, which launched in October 2021, has two circular solar arrays which are designed to take it farther from the Sun than any solar-powered mission has gone before. One of the arrays failed to completely deploy after launch, but the mission team hasn’t given up hope that their efforts to deploy it might work, and that the mission will still succeed regardless.