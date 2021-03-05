Lucy, Exploring Jupiter's Trojan Asteroids

Why We Need Lucy

Where did we come from? That big question could be answered by studying some relatively small worlds: asteroids.

Asteroids, comets, and other small worlds are leftover planet-building materials from the formation of our solar system. Around 4 billion years ago, a chaotic chain of planet migrations threw some into Earth, possibly bringing here water and organic materials—the building blocks of life as we know it.

We don't know exactly what happened, and on Earth, processes like weather and geologic activity have erased much of our past. Asteroids, however, have floated through space mostly untouched, serving as fossils ready to unlock the secrets of our origin story.

NASA's Lucy mission is our first visit to a particular group of asteroids called Trojans that share Jupiter's orbit around the Sun. The Trojans may have formed farther away before getting caught by Jupiter's gravity, and likely have different blends of the solar system's starting materials than other asteroids we've previously visited.

Lucy, named after the fossilized skeleton that helped scientists learn where humans fit into the evolutionary chain of life, launches in 2021 and will visit 7 Trojan asteroids between 2027 and 2033. Just like its ancestral namesake, Lucy aims to give us a more complete picture of our origin story.