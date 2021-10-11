Planetary Society logo
The Cost of the Lucy Mission to the Trojan Asteroids

The Lucy mission is estimated to cost $989.1 million. Of this total, $560 million was for spacecraft development, $149 million was for its launch, and $280 million will be spent on operations to support its 12-year prime mission.

Original $ | Inflation-Adj $

NASA's Lucy mission cost by fiscal year. Future years reflect official projections. The spacecraft begins its 12-year prime mission in October of 2021. Source: Planetary Science Budget Dataset, compiled by Casey Dreier for The Planetary Society (accessible on Google Sheets or downloadable as an Excel file).

Development$559.5 million
Launch Services (Atlas V 401)$149.4 million
Prime Mission Operations (12 years)$280.2 million
Total$989.1 million

Detailed data available in Planetary Exploration Budget Dataset.

NASA's Lucy mission will visit 7 Trojan asteroids between 2027 and 2033, plus a bonus main-belt asteroid in 2025.