The Cost of the Lucy Mission to the Trojan Asteroids
The Lucy mission is estimated to cost $989.1 million. Of this total, $560 million was for spacecraft development, $149 million was
for its launch, and $280 million will be spent on operations to support its 12-year prime mission.
NASA's Lucy mission cost by fiscal year. Future years reflect official projections. The spacecraft begins its 12-year prime mission in October of 2021. Source: Planetary Science Budget Dataset, compiled by Casey Dreier for The Planetary Society (accessible on Google Sheets or downloadable as an Excel file).
|Development
|$559.5 million
|Launch Services (Atlas V 401)
|$149.4 million
|Prime Mission Operations (12 years)
|$280.2 million
|Total
|$989.1 million
Detailed data available in Planetary Exploration Budget Dataset.
NASA's Lucy mission will visit 7 Trojan asteroids between 2027 and 2033, plus a bonus main-belt asteroid in 2025.