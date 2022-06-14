Why can't the ISS operate forever?

Does docking damage the ISS?

The ISS structure has to withstand the docking and undocking of spacecraft continually. The relative velocities between docking spacecraft and the ISS are on the order of 0.1 ft/s (0.07 miles per hour, 0.11 kilometers per hour, 0.00003 kilometers per second), which, while small, still results in dynamic stresses on the ISS structure. (You can try docking with the ISS for yourself using SpaceX’s docking simulator).

The ISS’s docking mechanisms and structures are robust enough to survive the necessary impacts, but they are also designed to be as mass minimal as possible. When constructing anything off Earth, the cost of the mission goes up significantly with any additional mass, so these mechanisms have an upper limit on how much wear they can take.

Spacecraft dock with the ISS roughly every three months, which comes out to a ballpark of 120 docking events and 120 undocking events between 2000 and 2030. Some dockings are assisted by the station’s robotic arm, with others more recently being able to berth without the station’s robotic arm. However, all still strain the structure of the ISS and weaken the hull incrementally.

While internal electronics and life support equipment can be repaired by astronauts or robotics, the structure of the ISS itself cannot be so readily maintained as the decades go by.

If the ISS is not expected to be operable past 2030, what is next for a peaceful human presence in space?

In the updated International Space Station Transition Report, NASA outlines several goals for avoiding disruption to a human presence in space, which take the form of enabling Commercial Low earth orbit Destinations (CLDs) by 2030.

NASA is encouraging the development of commercially operated space stations or habitats that can take over some of the functionality the ISS has provided for several decades. Axiom, Blue Origin, Nanoracks, and Northrop Grumman have all stepped forward as companies wanting to provide the international community with access to a CDL, supported by NASA funding. This progression from commercial resupply to commercial crew to a commercial space station demonstrates the trust NASA has gained in private companies being able to provide the reliability and cost-effectiveness to improve access to space.

The ISS needs to maintain its health until CLDs can be operational. If NASA's estimates are correct, then the CLDs will be operating in time for the ISS to pass the torch before deorbiting in 2030, continuing a human presence in space.