Looking forward to looking into deep space

Perseverance got its first Martian samples. After a failed first attempt involving a rock that was too crumbly, the NASA rover successfully extracted two cores from a briefcase-sized rock named “Rochette” (pictured, after the first extraction). Perseverance stowed the cores onboard for now; later, it will leave a collection of samples on the surface for future missions to return to Earth. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

China’s Chang’e-5 spacecraft is on the move again. After helping return lunar samples to Earth last year, the probe’s orbiter flew to a spot between the Earth and Sun to test orbit control technologies. Now it’s heading back to the Moon and may either enter lunar orbit again or visit the near-Earth asteroid that China plans to collect a sample from in 2024.

The James Webb Space Telescope has a launch date of December 18, 2021. The new date comes on the heels of NASA’s announcement that pre-flight testing of the observatory is complete. Arianespace, which manufactures the Ariane 5 rocket that will blast Webb into space, has one more scheduled launch before Webb flies.

Cosmonauts completed the first two of 11 planned spacewalks to activate Nauka, the International Space Station’s new science module. The long-delayed module made headlines when it inadvertently fired its thrusters after arriving at the space station in July. The spacewalkers installed power and data cables along with handrails that will be used during future spacewalks.