Craters are great but we’ve had enough, thank you

Asteroids beware! We’re coming for you. The launch of the world’s first asteroid deflection mission is coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will arrive at near-Earth asteroid Didymos in September 2022. The spacecraft won't slow down, intentionally crashing into the asteroid's small moon Dimorphos. The crash should change the time it takes Dimorphos to orbit Didymos, proving that this deflection method, called the kinetic impactor technique, works. You can watch the launch live on our website on Nov. 24. Coverage begins at 12:20 a.m. EST. Pictured: This illustration of DART shows a view of the spacecraft approaching the Didymos system. Image credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL.

Want to become the DART expert of your social circle? We’ve got you covered with our comprehensive collection of mission information, from background explainers to videos and infographics, and much more. You can also learn more about DART on this week’s Planetary Radio, which features an in-depth discussion with mission coordination lead Nancy Chabot.

