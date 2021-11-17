Jason Davis • Nov 17, 2021
DART mission resources for space fans and the press
Get hyped: NASA is about to launch a spacecraft that will intentionally smash into an asteroid, testing our ability to stop dangerous space rocks from hitting the Earth.
DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, is scheduled to lift off at 1:20 a.m. EST (06:20 UTC) on Nov. 24. You can watch live on NASA TV at planetary.org/live.
Defending Earth from asteroids and comets is one of The Planetary Society’s top priorities. We’re thrilled to see this mission get off the ground and we’ll be cheering DART on as it begins its 10-month journey to Dimorphos, the small moon of asteroid Didymos.
We have an extensive collection of unique DART and planetary defense resources you won’t find anywhere else. Are you a space fan? Become the DART expert of your social circle using our materials! Are you a member of the press? Our background research, expert quotes and multimedia assets can give your stories unique depth.
🚀 The DART mission
☄️ Defending Earth from impacts
Planetary Society CEO Bill Nye on defending Earth (quotable!)
How NASA’s planetary defense budget grew by 4000% in 10 years
Learn about asteroid Apophis, which will barely miss Earth in 2029
Why an asteroid strike is like a pandemic, by senior space policy adviser Casey Dreier
🛰️ Related missions
- The European Space Agency’s Hera followup mission
- NASA’s upcoming NEO Surveyor asteroid-hunting space telescope
- NASA’s NEOWISE asteroid hunter
📻 Planetary Radio: quotable one-on-one interviews with transcripts
DART mission preview with Nancy Chabot, DART mission coordination lead and chief planetary scientist for JHUAPL
DART and planetary defense space policy with Lindley Johnson, NASA's planetary defense coordination officer
- A Planetary Society-hosted discussion at the 2021 Planetary Defense Conference
📺 Video: our staff and other experts break down key topics
How to prevent an asteroid from hitting Earth, with Planetary Society chief scientist Bruce Betts
“Defending Earth!” A Planetary Society webinar, with Amy Mainzer, lead of NASA’s upcoming NEO Surveyor asteroid-hunting mission
Star Trek actor and Planetary Society board member Robert Picardo interviews Amy Mainzer
💻 Interactive website
Asteroid close calls interactive infographic: see the large asteroids that will fly or have flown closer to Earth than the Moon.
🖼️ Infographics, artwork and pictures
See five asteroids that have passed or will pass closer to Earth than our geostationary communications satellites.
Planetary Society-created artist’s concept of asteroid Apophis using real shape models, free for non-commercial use: Apophis in space and Apophis next to the New York City skyline.
Infographic: An asteroid this way comes
Infographic: Defending Earth
🪐 How The Planetary Society combats the asteroid threat
- We sponsor asteroid hunters, make policy recommendations, produce educational resources and courses, and sponsor the biannual Planetary Defense conference
Shoemaker NEO Grants: Since 1997 we’ve awarded $440,000 through 62 grants to amateur and professional astronomers from 19 countries on 6 continents. Meet our 2019 winners here and see our most recent (closed) request for proposals.
How our Shoemaker grant winners help the world find, track and characterize dangerous asteroids (video)
Submission to the 2023 - 2032 planetary science decadal survey: Increasing the Scope of Planetary Defense Activities: Programs, Strategies, and Relevance in a Post-COVID-19 World (PDF)
Support Our Core Enterprises
Your support powers our mission to explore worlds, find life, and defend Earth. Give today!Donate