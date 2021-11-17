DART mission resources for space fans and the press

Get hyped: NASA is about to launch a spacecraft that will intentionally smash into an asteroid, testing our ability to stop dangerous space rocks from hitting the Earth.

DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, is scheduled to lift off at 1:20 a.m. EST (06:20 UTC) on Nov. 24. You can watch live on NASA TV at planetary.org/live.

Defending Earth from asteroids and comets is one of The Planetary Society’s top priorities. We’re thrilled to see this mission get off the ground and we’ll be cheering DART on as it begins its 10-month journey to Dimorphos, the small moon of asteroid Didymos.

We have an extensive collection of unique DART and planetary defense resources you won’t find anywhere else. Are you a space fan? Become the DART expert of your social circle using our materials! Are you a member of the press? Our background research, expert quotes and multimedia assets can give your stories unique depth.

🚀 The DART mission

☄️ Defending Earth from impacts

🛰️ Related missions

The European Space Agency’s Hera followup mission

NASA’s upcoming NEO Surveyor asteroid-hunting space telescope

NASA’s NEOWISE asteroid hunter

📻 Planetary Radio: quotable one-on-one interviews with transcripts

📺 Video: our staff and other experts break down key topics



How to prevent an asteroid from hitting Earth, with Planetary Society chief scientist Bruce Betts

“Defending Earth!” A Planetary Society webinar, with Amy Mainzer, lead of NASA’s upcoming NEO Surveyor asteroid-hunting mission

Star Trek actor and Planetary Society board member Robert Picardo interviews Amy Mainzer

💻 Interactive website

Asteroid close calls interactive infographic: see the large asteroids that will fly or have flown closer to Earth than the Moon.

🖼️ Infographics, artwork and pictures

🪐 How The Planetary Society combats the asteroid threat