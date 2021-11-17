Planetary Society logo
  • “Exploration is in our nature.” - Carl Sagan

Jason DavisNov 17, 2021

DART mission resources for space fans and the press

Get hyped: NASA is about to launch a spacecraft that will intentionally smash into an asteroid, testing our ability to stop dangerous space rocks from hitting the Earth.

DART, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, is scheduled to lift off at 1:20 a.m. EST (06:20 UTC) on Nov. 24. You can watch live on NASA TV at planetary.org/live.

Defending Earth from asteroids and comets is one of The Planetary Society’s top priorities. We’re thrilled to see this mission get off the ground and we’ll be cheering DART on as it begins its 10-month journey to Dimorphos, the small moon of asteroid Didymos.

We have an extensive collection of unique DART and planetary defense resources you won’t find anywhere else. Are you a space fan? Become the DART expert of your social circle using our materials! Are you a member of the press? Our background research, expert quotes and multimedia assets can give your stories unique depth.

🚀 The DART mission

☄️ Defending Earth from impacts

🛰️ Related missions

📻 Planetary Radio: quotable one-on-one interviews with transcripts

📺 Video: our staff and other experts break down key topics

💻 Interactive website

🖼️ Infographics, artwork and pictures

🪐 How The Planetary Society combats the asteroid threat

Support Our Core Enterprises

Your support powers our mission to explore worlds, find life, and defend Earth. Give today!

Donate