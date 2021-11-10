Cost of the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) project cost $324.5 million. $308 million was spent on spacecraft development, $68.8 million for launch services, and $16.5 million is expected to spent on operations and data analysis.
Double Asteroid Redirection Test costs per fiscal year. Amounts after the current year are official projections. Source: Planetary Science Budget Dataset, compiled by Casey Dreier for The Planetary Society (accessible on Google Sheets or downloadable as an Excel file).
|Spacecraft Development
|$308 million
|Launch Services (Falcon 9)
|$68.8 million
|Prime Mission Operations (~1 year)
|$16.5 million
|Total
|$324.5 million
Raw data available in Planetary Exploration Budget Dataset.
The Double Asteroid Redirection Test will target the moon of asteroid Didymos.