LightSail 2 sails into Smithsonian

David Doody, a Planetary Society volunteer who by day works as a flight operations lead engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, built the LightSail scale model. Shipping it to the Smithsonian was no small challenge: Doody also constructed a special crate to protect the exhibit and created special unpacking instructions for museum curators. The Mylar used for the model and actual spacecraft is just 4 microns thick — less than the width of a human hair.

LightSail 2 is the first spacecraft to demonstrate controlled solar sailing using a small spacecraft — in this case a 3-unit CubeSat. A single-unit CubeSat is a cube measuring 10 centimeters (4 inches) per side; at three units LightSail 2 is about the size of a loaf of bread. CubeSats have enabled universities, private entities and space agencies to hitch rides to space on rockets carrying multiple payloads.

By demonstrating the ability to deploy a boxing ring-sized solar sail from a small spacecraft and use the light of the Sun for propulsion, LightSail 2 acts as a precursor to the future. The ability to equip a small spacecraft with a means of propulsion that does not require fuel could make deep space exploration more affordable and accessible.