Solar Cruiser, NASA's Large Solar Sail Test

Why Solar Cruiser Matters

Solar sails are spacecraft that use large, thin sails to reflect sunlight, giving them a gentle push and unlimited fuel. They can reach unique destinations that are difficult or impossible to access with traditional rockets, and may be our best option for visiting other star systems.

Solar sails are particularly well-suited to small, low-cost spacecraft limited by a lack of propulsion options. Thanks to advances in technology miniaturization these spacecraft have grown in capabilities, just as solar sails have advanced over the years. Japan’s IKAROS successfully changed its orbit around the Sun in 2010, and The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 demonstrated flight by light in Earth orbit in 2019. NASA’s NEA Scout launches to lunar orbit in 2021, where it will use a solar sail to fly onward to a near-Earth asteroid.

Solar Cruiser will build on that legacy in 2025 by deploying a sail with an area of 1,650 square meters (17,800 square feet), big enough to cover more than six tennis courts. It will orbit an artificial spot between the Earth and the Sun that can be used for solar science or to provide advance warning of solar storms that damage satellites and disrupt power grids on Earth.

By demonstrating the feasibility of large solar sails, Solar Cruiser paves the way for even more ambitious missions. The spacecraft will also change the angle of its orbit, showing how a similar mission could hover high above the Sun’s poles, continuously monitoring them in a way that could revolutionize solar physics.