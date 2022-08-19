Cloudy with a chance of life

A private mission to Venus is coming together. Rocket Lab shared new details about its planned mission to search for evidence of life in the Venusian clouds, inspired by recent evidence that points to the possible presence of phosphine, a potential biosignature, in the planet’s upper atmosphere. Pictured: An artist’s concept of the spacecraft approaching Venus. Image credit: Rocket Lab.

The Space Launch System is ready at its launch pad. The enormous SLS rocket and its launch pad were rolled out of the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, taking a 4.2-mile trip inch by inch. The rocket is due to launch an unpiloted Orion capsule on a voyage around the moon on Aug. 29.

Virgin Galactic further delays the start of commercial suborbital flights. The private space company says its SpaceShipTwo suborbital spaceplane needs upgrades to its carrier aircraft before it can fly tourists. The new start date is set for the second quarter of 2023.