How to host an eclipse party

Set the atmosphere

A little creativity can turn an eclipse-viewing event into a party. Make Sun and Moon decorations and thematic refreshments. Think crescent-shaped cookies, moon pies, and sun tea. Make a playlist of space-themed music to play in the background with songs like “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler or “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles.

Educate your guests

Eclipses are even more enjoyable when you know a few things about them. You can learn all about eclipses by reading articles, watching videos, or taking an online course. You can also brush up on your knowledge about the Sun and the Moon and missions that explore them. During your event, you can share with your guests some of the coolest things you learned. Invite your guests to share their knowledge, too.

There are also lots of great educational activities for kids to learn about and enjoy eclipses.

Set up a camera

Eclipse chasers recommend not focusing on trying to take your own photos of the eclipse itself unless you have special camera equipment and expertise. If you’re just working with a smartphone, a better plan is to set it up on a tripod facing you and your group and record your reactions to the eclipse. This can capture a much more meaningful memory of the experience, and you can always find professionals’ photos of the eclipse itself online afterward.

Have a backup plan

Weather can be unpredictable, and clouds can spoil even the best-made plans. It’s important to have a setup ready to watch a livestream of the eclipse just in case the view from your location is obstructed.





By following all of these steps, you can make sure that your eclipse-watching party is fun, safe, and memorable for everyone. Happy eclipse watching!

