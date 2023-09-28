Why partial eclipses are worth seeing

With all of these shadow effects, it’s easiest to see the crescent shapes if you cast the shadows on a smooth surface like concrete or a large piece of cardboard or paper.

Shadows will also get sharper. Normally, the edges of a shadow under the full Sun are a bit fuzzy because the light our star generates spreads out at an infinite number of angles. But as the Sun gets eclipsed into a crescent, the number of angles of light we’re receiving decreases. This makes the edges of shadows more stark.

Animal reactions

Some animals have been known to behave differently during total solar eclipses, briefly adopting their nighttime behaviors during the period of darkness caused by the Sun’s complete obscuration. Although partial solar eclipses don’t cause the same level of darkness, those partial eclipses where the Sun is more than half-obscured will create dimmer light that can affect some animals’ behavior. You might hear birds stop singing, or crickets chirping.

The change might be mild, but it’s worth paying attention to what kind of animals you can see and hear before the eclipse starts, and notice whether there’s a change once the eclipse reaches its maximum point.

How to safely enjoy a partial solar eclipse

Unlike total solar eclipses, there is no time during a partial eclipse when it’s safe to look directly at the eclipsed Sun. No matter how close the partial eclipse is to being total, you can never look at it without proper eye protection.

Eclipse safety glasses and handheld viewing devices are the most common way to safely observe an eclipse. You can also use a telescope or binoculars that have been fitted with special solar filters.