Sharing an eclipse with kids

Step 4: Enjoy the eclipse!

During the solar eclipse, go outside with your kids and do the same things you tried with the pinhole projectors during your practice.

You'll notice that the Sun's light that shines through the hole onto the second card might have a crescent shape instead of being a full circle. This is because part of the Sun is being blocked by the Moon. If you were able to look at the Sun with eclipse glasses, you'd see that shape too. The Sun's shape is projected through the hole on your first card onto the second card. Pretty cool!

You can try the same thing by holding up an ordinary colander (pasta strainer) and looking at its shadow.