2022 impact report

Sharing space in the community

Space exploration is an international endeavor, and the things that we discover about the Cosmos and our place in it are meant to be enjoyed and appreciated by the whole world. That’s why The Planetary Society partners with global organizations and events that share space with people all around our planet.

With the gradual return of in-person events, The Planetary Society was able to collaborate with like-minded organizations to share the passion, beauty, and joy of space with in-person audiences. In 2022, The Planetary Society partnered with Yuri’s Night; Explore Mars and their Humans to Mars Summit; AstroFest 2022 in Pasadena, CA; the Astronomy Festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.; World Space Week; and International Observe the Moon Night.

Making an impact for planetary defense

This year we continued our international work in pursuit of protecting our planet from dangerous asteroids and comets.

In May, Society leaders participated in an international conference titled “Apophis T-7 Years: Knowledge Opportunities for the Science of Planetary Defense,” which dealt with preparations for the close approach of asteroid Apophis in 2029. Chief Communications Officer Danielle Gunn led a presentation about communications best practices to help asteroid researchers better convey their work and its importance to the public and to decision-makers in government.

In June, we partnered with Asteroid Day, a UN-sanctioned global series of events celebrating asteroid research and raising public awareness of the asteroid threat. This year’s event involved in-person activities as well as a live-streamed video event for audiences around the world.

In September, some of the world’s leaders in planetary defense came together at the 2022 International Astronautical Congress in Paris, France, for a panel called “Defending Earth: The International Effort to Protect Us From Asteroids and Comets.” The panel was moderated by Planetary Society board member Dipak Srinivasan, and joined by our CEO Bill Nye who shared ideas for how to get the public more fully engaged in planetary defense.