Commercial Spaceflight Principles
The Planetary Society’s core enterprises are the scientific exploration of the cosmos by humans and robots, the search for life beyond Earth, and planetary defense against hazardous near-Earth objects. These are activities traditionally pursued by the public sector. However, the growing capability of commercial space actors provides new opportunities to advance these enterprises. The following principles guide The Planetary Society’s engagement and advocacy related to this dynamic industry.
Our Principles
1. The Planetary Society recognizes commercial and private spaceflight as a means to promote our mission and core enterprises; we encourage its continued growth.
2. The Planetary Society believes that government space programs must continue to play a major role in spaceflight and space exploration
3. The Planetary Society approaches commercial and private spaceflight activities with a spirit of optimism and opportunity.
4. The Planetary Society accepts that some commercial spaceflight activities have unique risks
5. The Planetary Society believes that private and commercial approaches to spaceflight can incentivize cost savings, speed innovation, and increase access to space.
6. The Planetary Society believes that government space programs and goals benefit from a vibrant commercial space industry.
7. The Planetary Society believes that commercial and private spaceflight activities deserve fair government oversight, both to enable growth and to represent the public interest.
Space Policy & Advocacy
Space exploration doesn't just happen—it requires a vigilant and educated public to demand support for this unique program. Be one of them. We'll show you how.