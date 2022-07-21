Slowly returning to in-person member events

Like so many other member organizations, The Planetary Society hit pause on in-person member events in early 2020 as a global pandemic began — and then raged on.

Now, more than two years later, we are working our way back out into the world with select in-person member engagement opportunities. We couldn’t be more thrilled to see many of you out there!

Recently, staff and volunteers had the chance to reunite with Planetary Society members for three events — one at Imperial College London on May 23, another at the Pasadena Convention Center on June 11, and then at the Smithsonian and the National Mall on June 25. Below you’ll find photos and recaps of these events.