Worthy goals for a lifelong love of space

Scientists think they have spotted a rocky meteoroid from the Oort Cloud. Researchers from the University of Western Ontario in Canada recently announced that a fireball observed over the skies of Alberta was caused by a rocky meteoroid with a trajectory that suggests it came from the Oort Cloud. This surprising finding hints that the Oort Cloud may contain rocky objects as well as icy ones. Comets are the most famous visitors from the Oort Cloud — seeing one might be one of your Space Life Goals! Image credit: University of Alberta.

French aerospace company Gama has launched its solar sail. The mission, which drew on lessons learned from The Planetary Society’s LightSail 2 mission, aims to further test solar sailing technology. The Gama Alpha spacecraft consists of a 6U cubesat (the size of a large shoebox) that will deploy a sail about the size of a tennis court. If you were a LightSail supporter, be sure to tick the Space Life Goal for “Contribute to a crowd-funded space project.”

NASA’s planetary science head says their budget remains under stress. Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s planetary science division, said at a recent meeting of the American Geophysical Union that despite an increase to their budget, the division is struggling with high costs relating to the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, among other things. All the more reason to pursue the Space Life Goal to “Contact your government to advocate for space exploration.”