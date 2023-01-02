Space life goals
The ultimate list of things to see and do as a space enthusiast
Every person who loves space has their own space bucket list. Whether you want to witness a rocket launch or see the Aurora Borealis, spot everything you can through your backyard telescope or meet a role model, there are lots of ways to enjoy and appreciate the Cosmos and our efforts to explore and understand it.
To help inspire and motivate you to live your space dreams, we’ve put together what we consider the ultimate list of space life goals.
From easy at-home activities to major travel experiences, we’ve collected activities, accomplishments, hobbies, and other things that you can do to deepen your appreciation for space. You can use this handy list to get ideas and inspiration, and to track your progress through your own personal space goals.