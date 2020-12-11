Wish upon a shooting star (or a descending asteroid sample)

Samples from asteroid Ryugu arrived safely on Earth. Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft dropped off the samples on 5 December, snapping a beautiful photo of Earth as it sped toward its landing site in Woomera, Australia (pictured). Hayabusa2 now begins an extended mission to visit two more asteroids over the next 10 years. Learn more about Hayabusa2. Image credit: JAXA.

The astronauts NASA plans to land on the Moon in the mid-2020s now have science goals. The agency released a report recommending the crew take Apollo-style geology training courses to help them identify scientifically interesting samples. Meanwhile, NASA is preparing to test-fire the core stage of its Space Launch System rocket later this month. SLS will eventually be used to blast astronauts to the Moon.

China’s Chang’e-5 spacecraft is almost ready to bring its Moon samples home. The vehicle’s lunar orbiter is expected to depart for Earth Saturday, having received samples collected by a lander and ascent vehicle. The ascent vehicle blasted off on 4 December and rendevouzed with the orbiter. The orbiter then released the ascent vehicle, which intentionally crashed itself into the surface. Learn more about Chang’e-5.

Double dragons are docked at the International Space Station. An upgraded cargo version of SpaceX’s Dragon vehicle arrived on 7 December carrying science and supplies, joining its crew-carrying counterpart that arrived last month.