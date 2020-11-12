Planetary Society logo
Jason DavisNov 12, 2020

Your Guide to Crew-1, SpaceX’s Second Astronaut Flight

  • SpaceX’s Crew Dragon blasts off with four astronauts on Saturday 14 November at 4:49 p.m. PT / 7:49 p.m. ET / 00:49 UTC (Sunday). Watch the NASA TV coverage with us at planetary.org/live.
  • The Crew-1 mission marks the start of regular crew flights by SpaceX to the International Space Station, following a successful crewed test flight in mid-2020.
  • NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, and Mike Hopkins, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi will arrive at the International Space Station 11 hours after launch for a 6-month stay.

What’s happening and why it matters

The last time was a test. This time it’s for real.

In mid-2020, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley made history by becoming the first astronauts to ride a commercially operated spacecraft to the International Space Station and back. The mission ended a 9-year drought for crewed U.S. orbital spaceflight.

Behnken and Hurley’s 2-month test mission demonstrated that SpaceX’s Crew Dragon vehicle was ready for long-duration crew rotation flights as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. The first such flight, Crew-1, will launch 4 astronauts to the station: NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, and Mike Hopkins, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi. The crew will stay aboard for 6 months.

The four fliers will join NASA’s Kate Rubins and Russian astronauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, who arrived at the station aboard a Soyuz spacecraft in October. This will max out the station’s crew complement at 7, which was previously not possible since the Russian Soyuz spacecraft can only carry 3 people at a time.

More crew members means NASA and its international partners can better utilize the ISS. Astronauts aboard the station conduct research that helps us learn about the effects of long-term spaceflight on the human body, and test technologies that will be needed for human exploration missions beyond low-Earth orbit.

Crew-1 mission crew
Crew-1 mission crew The crew of the first crewed operational flight of a Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station: Michael Hopkins (NASA), Victor Glover (NASA), Shannon Walker (NASA),and Soichi Noguchi (JAXA). SpaceX

Meet the crew

NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins

Hopkins is a 51-year-old Air Force colonel from Missouri who will serve as Crew Dragon’s commander. This is his second spaceflight. He flew aboard a Soyuz for a long-duration ISS stay in 2013.

NASA astronaut Victor Glover

Glover will serve as Crew Dragon pilot on what will be his first spaceflight. The 44-year-old Navy commander began his astronaut training in 2013. He was born in California.

NASA astronaut Shannon Walker

Walker is a space physicist from Texas who will serve as a Crew Dragon mission specialist. This will be the 55-year-old’s second flight. She flew aboard a Russian Soyuz to the ISS in 2010 for a long-duration mission.

JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi

Noguchi, a 55-year-old aeronautical engineer born in Yokohama, Japan, will serve as a Crew Dragon mission specialist. He is the most experienced crewmember, having flown aboard Space Shuttle Discovery in 2005 and the Soyuz for an ISS visit that began in 2009 and ended in 2010.

SpaceX-1 vehicle on pad at sunrise
SpaceX-1 vehicle on pad at sunrise A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft sit on the launch pad prior to the SpaceX-1 mission in November 2020. NASA/Joel Kowsky

