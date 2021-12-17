Who loves the Sun?

For the first time ever, a spacecraft has touched the Sun. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe (PSP) recently flew through the Sun’s upper atmosphere, sampling particles and magnetic fields in the corona. The new data will help scientists learn more about our Sun and how it influences other parts of the solar system. Pictured: Views from PSP as it passed through the corona. See an awe-inspiring video compilation of the images here. Bright features moving upward in the upper images and angled downward in the lower row are coronal streamers, which up until now had only been seen from afar. Image credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Naval Research Laboratory.

ESA-Roscosmos ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) might have found water in “Mars’ Grand Canyon.” TGO’s FREND instrument detected large amounts of hydrogen within Valles Marineris, meaning there could be water ice or water-rich materials within the uppermost part of the soil. The discovery is somewhat unexpected since most of the water on Mars is found in the planet’s icy poles.

JWST is delayed…again. NASA has bumped the launch date to Dec. 24 at the earliest; the space agency says it’s working on resolving a “communication issue” between the observatory and launch vehicle system. We’ll (hopefully) just have to wait a few more days.