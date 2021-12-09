Kate Howells • Dec 09, 2021
How to see Comet Leonard
Keep an eye on the skies this month for a rare visible comet.
Comet C/2021 A1 — a.k.a. Comet Leonard — will be visible throughout December 2021 and into January 2022, coming closest to the Earth (around 34.9 million kilometers, or 21.7 million miles) on Dec. 12.
Comet Leonard will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere in the predawn throughout the first half of the month, low in the eastern skies. Starting around Dec. 14, the comet will appear in the evening sky for viewers in both hemispheres. Visibility will be best through binoculars or a telescope, and in dark sky areas.
Find more night sky viewing tips here.
After passing the Earth, Comet Leonard will swing by Venus on Dec. 18, coming closer to the planet than any previously documented comet, within 4 million kilometers (2.5 million miles). It will make its closest approach to the Sun on Jan. 3. If it survives the Sun’s powerful heat and radiation, it is expected to exit the solar system permanently, rather than remaining in orbit.
Greg Leonard, an astronomer with the University of Arizona’s Catalina Sky Survey, spotted C/2021 A1 in January 2021. This is the thirteenth comet Leonard has discovered.
