Planetary Society logo
  • “Exploration is in our nature.” - Carl Sagan

Kate HowellsDec 09, 2021

How to see Comet Leonard

Keep an eye on the skies this month for a rare visible comet.

Comet C/2021 A1 — a.k.a. Comet Leonard — will be visible throughout December 2021 and into January 2022, coming closest to the Earth (around 34.9 million kilometers, or 21.7 million miles) on Dec. 12.

Comet C/2021 A1 "Leonard"
Comet C/2021 A1 "Leonard" Comet Leonard photographed through a telescope on Dec. 3, 2021.Image: Adam Block /Steward Observatory/University of Arizona

Comet Leonard will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere in the predawn throughout the first half of the month, low in the eastern skies. Starting around Dec. 14, the comet will appear in the evening sky for viewers in both hemispheres. Visibility will be best through binoculars or a telescope, and in dark sky areas. 

Find more night sky viewing tips here.

Comet Leonard in the predawn sky
Comet Leonard in the predawn sky A view of the predawn eastern sky as it will appear in the Northern Hemisphere around Dec. 10, 2021. Image generated using Stellarium.
Comet Leonard in the evening sky
Comet Leonard in the evening sky A view of the evening southwestern sky as it will appear in the Northern Hemisphere around Dec. 15, 2021. Image generated using Stellarium.
Comet Leonard in the evening sky, Southern Hemisphere
Comet Leonard in the evening sky, Southern Hemisphere A view of the evening western sky as it will appear in the Southern Hemisphere around Dec. 17, 2021. Image generated using Stellarium.

After passing the Earth, Comet Leonard will swing by Venus on Dec. 18, coming closer to the planet than any previously documented comet, within 4 million kilometers (2.5 million miles). It will make its closest approach to the Sun on Jan. 3. If it survives the Sun’s powerful heat and radiation, it is expected to exit the solar system permanently, rather than remaining in orbit.

Greg Leonard, an astronomer with the University of Arizona’s Catalina Sky Survey, spotted C/2021 A1 in January 2021. This is the thirteenth comet Leonard has discovered.

Support Our Core Enterprises

Your support powers our mission to explore worlds, find life, and defend Earth. Give today!

Donate