The Downlink • Apr 10, 2026
What a view!
Space Snapshot
Humans haven’t seen a sight like this in person in over 50 years. This view of Earth setting behind the Moon was captured by the Artemis II crew as they flew past the Moon’s far side on April 6. See more of the stunning images from this mission, from launch through the lunar flyby and beyond. The Orion capsule is expected to splash down off the coast of San Diego today (Friday, April 10) at approximately 8:07 p.m. ET. Follow our Artemis II page for live updates. Image credit: NASA.
Fact Worth Sharing
The Artemis II lunar flyby yielded some unique science opportunities. The crew identified new impact craters and documented six meteorite strikes on the lunar surface in real time. They also witnessed an extraordinary solar eclipse that the crew described as… well, indescribable.
Mission Briefings
The Moon may have less water ice than previously thought. New research using data from NASA’s ShadowCam, a camera flying on Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter found no evidence of pure-ice deposits in the permanently shadowed regions of the lunar poles. At most, 20% of the surface regolith appears to be water (by weight). Pictured: An image of the lunar surface from Danuri. Image credit: NASA/KARI/ASU.
The Vera C. Rubin Observatory has found an enormous number of asteroids. Despite not having begun its official survey, the telescope has already found over 11,000 asteroids. This includes hundreds of objects beyond Neptune and 33 previously unknown near-Earth asteroids.
Nickel on Mars could be a remnant of ancient life. High nickel concentrations detected in Martian bedrock by NASA's Perseverance rover could be a sign that there was once microbial life on the red planet, according to a new study. The rover’s discovery of nickel alongside organic matter and iron sulfides on Mars resembles biosignature patterns seen in ancient Earth rocks. The rover's instruments can't confirm a biological link, though — Mars Sample Return may be what’s needed to determine whether this is a biosignature.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman defended the White House’s proposed cuts to NASA. Last week, the Office of Management and Budget requested $18.8 billion for NASA from Congress, $5.6 billion less than the 2026 amount. These cuts would result in the cancellation of more than 40 missions. Still, this week, Isaacman said that he supports the proposed cuts.
From The Planetary Society
Help save NASA Science. With the latest news on the proposed budget cuts, we need your support now more than ever! Make your voice heard today by taking one (or all!) of these three actions to Save NASA Science: 1. Write your Member of Congress. 2. Join the Day of Action. 3. Donate to our advocacy program. Your support can go a long way in saving NASA’s science budget from devastating cuts. To learn more about the budget situation, watch the latest webinar with The Planetary Society’s space policy and advocacy team. Pictured: A chart showing the proposed cut to NASA’s science budget. Image credit: The Planetary Society.
Why do missions like Artemis II launch from Cape Canaveral? In the latest episode of Planetary Radio: Space Policy Edition, Casey Dreier, chief of space policy at The Planetary Society, sits down with Stephen C. Smith, author of “Return to Launch” and Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex communicator, to explore how a remote Florida peninsula became the heart of U.S. spaceflight.
Boost your chances of experiencing one of the clearest night skies on Earth! Now through April 15, one lucky supporter will receive 650 extra entries toward our Mauna Kea grand prize (a $500 value). More entries = better odds. Use code BOOST30, and you’ll be in the running.
The Planetary Society is hiring! We are seeking a Senior Executive Assistant to support the work of CEO Jennifer Vaughn. Learn more about the role and how to apply.
In the news
“In the entirety of the Apollo program, human beings spent only 12 days total, give or take, on the surface of the Moon. And I don’t know about you, but I would not feel like I knew a city well in just 12 days, let alone a country, let alone a whole world.”
— Planetary Society Science Editor Asa Stahl speaking to CBS News about why astronauts are returning to the Moon in the Artemis program.
The Planetary Society’s experts were featured on many more news segments during the Artemis II mission. Above are some highlights from that coverage. We are grateful for the support of our members, which makes it possible for us to help share information and insights about space exploration moments like this with the public.
Help save space missions. Join today!
If you are not already a member, we need your help! Funding for space science is not guaranteed. It requires the voice of passionate advocates like YOU.
NASA funding must grow, not shrink, if the agency is to succeed in landing on the Moon, exploring the Solar System, and seeking out life beyond Earth.
We must prevent future budget cuts. When you become a member of The Planetary Society, you join the world’s largest and most influential space advocacy nonprofit. Will you join us and support a future full of space exploration?
What's Up
In the early evening, look for super bright Venus low in the west, with Jupiter shining higher up. Find out what else to look for in April’s night skies.
Wow of the Week
If you want to see how it feels to watch an enormous rocket launch four people to the Moon, we’ve got the video for you. The Planetary Society’s Asa Stahl and Ambre Trujillo (pictured) were on the ground at Cape Canaveral when the Artemis II mission launched, and they filmed their emotional reaction to the liftoff — the first rocket launch either had ever seen.
For more from launch day, this week’s Planetary Radio brings you the sounds of launch day and the voices of the people who made it happen.
Send us your artwork!
We love to feature space artwork in the Downlink. If you create any kind of space-related art, we invite you to send it to us by replying to any Downlink email or writing to [email protected]. Please let us know in your email if you’re a Planetary Society member!